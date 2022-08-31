Apple TV+ Renews ‘Trying’ For Season Four Ahead of Season Three Finale

Apple TV+ has announced that the comedy series Trying has been renewed for a fourth season. This news arrives ahead of the season three finale premiering Friday, Sept. 2.

Seasons one and two of Trying are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ Announces Season Four of ‘Trying’

According to an Apple TV+ press release,

The third season finds Nikki, played by BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith, and Jason, played by SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall, waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

Alongside Smith and Spall, the cast of Trying also features Oliver Chris (Freddy), Sian Brooke (Karen), BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd (Scott) and Robyn Cara as Jen.

A creation by Andy Wolton, who also writes and executive produces, Trying also sees BAFTA Award nominees Jim O’Hanlon (Catastrophe) directing and saving as executive producer. Alongside O’Hanlon, BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole also serves as an executive producer. The series is a production by BBC Studios for Apple TV+.

With season three of Trying seeing an announcement back in May, the series has been doing incredibly well so far. Sitting at a 93% critic score and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics find the series “filled with humor and heart”. For critics, actors Spall and Smith do a fantastic job finding the humor in heavy situations.

Looking at What’s Streaming

In terms of other Apple TV+, the streaming service also announced a host of new family-friends content for the platform. Announcing nine different series at once, new animated-series includes Sago Mini Friends, Slumberkins and Interrupting Chicken. Additionally, a new live-action series called Circuit Breakers will also arrive for families and children.

Additionally, Apple TV+ has also announced that Acapulco will see a second season, and recently unveiled the trailer for season three of Central Park.

Interestingly, Trying is now entering the four season club with Apple TV+. Given that the streaming service saw a launch in 2019, a show entering its fourth season is still a relatively new badge of honor.

