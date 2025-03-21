Apple TV+ Reportedly Losing Over $1 Billion Annually Despite Growth

Apple TV+ is reportedly losing more than $1 billion annually, according to a recent report from The Information. The streaming service, which launched in 2019, has grown to around 45 million subscribers last year but remains the only unprofitable subscription service in Apple’s lineup.

The report says that Apple has invested over $5 billion per year in content for Apple TV+ since its launch. However, in 2024, the company reduced this spending by $500 million in response to cost-cutting measures pushed by CEO Tim Cook and other executives.

Despite these investments, Apple TV+’s audience remains relatively small. It accounts for less than 1% of total U.S. streaming service viewing, compared to Netflix’s 8.2% and Amazon’s 3.5% as of February 2025.

It’s important to put these losses into context. In its last quarter alone, Apple reported $124 billion in revenue, with $36 billion of that being profit. The company’s initial business plan for Apple TV+ predicted losses between $15 billion and $20 billion over its first decade of operation.

This suggests that Apple is taking a long-term approach with its streaming service. The company seems to view these current losses as part of a more strategy in the competitive streaming market, hoping to establish Apple TV+ as a major player in the industry over time.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Apple adapts its strategy for Apple TV+ and whether it can turn the service into a profitable venture in the coming years.

