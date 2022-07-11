Apple TV+ Reveals Trailer for Kid-Friendly ‘Amber Brown’ Series, Premiers July 25

Today Apple has debuted the trailer for Amber Brown, a new kids and family series arriving from Emmy Award-nominated writer and director Bonnie Hunt. The series will premiere globally Friday, July 25.

Amber Brown is based on the cherished bestselling book series by Paula Danziger. The 10-episode, live-action series stars Sarah Drew and Carsyn Rose.

‘Amber Brown’ Arrives to Apple TV+ July 25

The series looks at Amber Brown, a young girl without a filter looking to find her voice through art and music as she journeys through her parent’s divorce.

Directed and written by Hunt (Life with Bonnie), Amber Brown stars Carsyn Rose (The Rookie) and Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy). The cast also features Darin Brooks (The Croods: Family Tree) as Max, Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother) as Pam, Michael Yo (Kevin Can Wait) as Philip and newcomer Liliana Inouye (The Slows) as Brandi Colwin.

Additionally, along with Hunt, executive producers include Emmy Award-nominated Bob Higgins (A Tale Dark and Grimm) and Canadian Screen Award-nominated Jon Rutherford (Daniel Spellbound).

Amber Brown arrives as a production of the award-winning Boat Rocker Studios. The studio is responsible for works such as A Tale Dark and Grimm, Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! and Max & Ruby.

In terms of family entertainment, Apple has been hard at work delivering content for Apple TV+. On July 22, Best Foot Forward will also premiere on Apple TV+. Following the story of 12-year-old Josh Dubin, the young boy finds himself facing challenges as enters middle school.

Furthermore, for families, Apple TV+ also includes El Deafo, Lovely Little Farm, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Harriet the Spy.

Of course, after the kids go to bed, parents can also watch the latest episodes of Black Bird.

Amber Brown premiers globally July 25.

