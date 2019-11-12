Apple TV+ Series ‘Truth Be Told’ Premieres in LA

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| News

With Apple TV+ up and running, Apple premiered Truth Be Told on Monday evening.  The event took place at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Truth Be Told Octavia Spencer

‘Truth Be Told’ star and Executive Producer Octavia Spencer

‘Truth Be Told’ Launching December 6th

The series is based on the novel by Kathleen Barber. It tells the story of Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer.  A podcaster, she is forced to revisit a murder case that brought her fame. It brings her together with Warren Cave, played by Aaron Paul. He’s behind bars for the crime, but is it a mistake? The show looks at America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and aims to get us to consider the consequences of applying justice on the public stage. 

Truth Be Told Reese Witherspoon

Executive Producer Reese Witherspoon

Ms. Spencer executive produced Truth Be Told, as well as starring in at. Reese Witherspoon, star of Apple TV+ series The Morning Showis also amongst the Executive Producers. She attended the premiere last night. Other stars include Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and  Ron Cephas Jones.

The first three episodes of Truth Be Told will land on Apple TV+ December 6th. Further episodes will be available on a weekly basis, every Friday.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of