Apple TV+ Sets April 25 Premiere for Second Season of Animated Series ‘WondLa

Apple TV+ has announced the release date for the second season of “WondLa,” an animated series based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s book trilogy “The Search for WondLa.” The new season will premiere on April 25, 2025, continuing the story of 16-year-old Eva 9 as she uncovers truths about her past and the world she inhabits.

The upcoming season picks up from the first season’s cliffhanger, with Eva drawn toward the promise of home but facing new discoveries that lead to more questions. As she searches for the truth, Eva finds herself pursued by a force that believes she holds the key to something greater than she imagined. The season is said to be full of revelations, sacrifice, and an existential fight for survival, with Eva needing to choose where she truly belongs.

The voice cast for the second season includes returning actors Jeanine Mason as Eva, Brad Garrett as Otto, and Gary Anthony Williams as Rovender. Teri Hatcher returns as the voice of Eva’s new caretaker. New additions to the cast are John Kim as Hailey and Ana Villafañe as Eva 8.

“WondLa” is produced by Skydance Animation, with Bobs Gannaway serving as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Julie Kane-Ritsch, John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg.

The second season will consist of seven half-hour episodes, all of which will be available on Apple TV+ from the premiere date. This release is part of Apple TV+’s growing collection of children’s and family programming, which includes other animated offerings like “Luck” and various Peanuts specials.

Fans of the book series and newcomers alike can look forward to exploring more of Eva’s futuristic world and following her coming-of-age journey when “WondLa” returns to screens in late April.

