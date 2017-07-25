Apple TV Universal Search Adds Discovery Life, More

Apple TV’s Universal Search feature is inching closer to being an actual universal search now that Discovery Life GO, as well as a few other content providers, are on board.

Universal Search lets you hunt for shows across all providers—or at least all supported providers—instead of opening individual apps. It’s a great concept, but one that’s hobbled by providers who aren’t supporting the feature.

The list of just added content providers includes:

AHC GO

Destination America GO

Discovery Life GO

Filmstruck

Shudder

Sundance Now

Velocity GO

Seeing more content providers supporting Universal Search is great. Maybe someday Netflix will see that, too, and finally offer true Universal Search support, too.

You can check out the full list of providers supporting Universal Search at Apple’s website.