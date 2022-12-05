Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for Fourth and Final Season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Thriller ‘Servant’

Today, Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for season four of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, the final season.

Starring Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose, Servant returns with its final season Jan. 13, 2023.

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for Final Season of ‘Servant’

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Servant. Premiering Jan. 13, the final season begins with the first episode streaming, followed by another from the 10-episode season every week until March 17, 2023.

According to an Apple TV+ press release,

Following the suspenseful season three finale, season four will bring the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

For this season of Servant, directors include M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-David, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held and more. This season also features Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Davin Conroy, Henry Chaisson and more serving as writers. The series is a production by Blind Edge and Escape Artists productions.

The series is a creation from the British Academy of Film and Television-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

With Apple TV+ having just recently given audiences a sneak-peek into what’s arriving on the streaming service, the final season of Servant is certain to keep fans on board. Additionally, it will be interesting to see what the streaming service includes for the series within its new “Included with Apple TV+” section.

With luck, Servant will be able to pull in even more nominations and awards from the streaming service. While the show does have some plagiarism accusations currently going to trial, it seems Apple TV+ is still feeling confident about the show.

What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.