Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for New Family Comedy ‘Best Foot Forward’ Premiering in July

Today Apple has released the trailer for the new family comedy Best Foot Forward for Apple TV+. The series will premiere globally Friday, July 22.

Apple TV+ Family Comedy ‘Best Foot Forward’ Arrives July 22

The new family comedy Best Foot Forward is based on the book Just Don’t Fall. The book was penned by real-life Paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist. The live action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as goes from home school to public school.

But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends Kyle and Gabriella, Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more

The series is a development for television by Matt Fleckenstein (iCarly). Victor Nelli Jr. (The Wonder Years) acts as director and executive producer for the first four episodes. The series arrives from Apple Studios in association with Muse Entertainment.

Best Foot Forward stars Logan Marmino, Stephen Schneider (Players), Joy Soprano (Fleishman Is In Trouble) Peyton Jackson (American Refugee) and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: The Way of Water). Additionally, Sundquist serves as executive producer alongside Muse Entertainment’s Joel S. Rice (Single All the Way) and Meghan Mathes Jacobs.

Adding to the Numbers

With recent reports indicating that while Apple TV+ has some of the highest-quality family content, it also has the lowest quantity of kid-friendly content. Adding Best Foot Forward to the Apple TV+ library is a good move for the company.

Furthermore, it is also great seeing Apple produce content that focuses on those with disabilities. While CODA did an excellent job highlighting the deaf community, it is great seeing Apple TV+ expanding its lineup of content that focuses on supporting those that deserve a voice.

Additionally, the fact that Best Foot Forward aims to be kid-friendly will hopefully make a child notice that they may not face their unique situation alone.