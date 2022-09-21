Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for Season Two of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’

Today, Apple has unveiled the trailer for the second season of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Wolfboy and the Everything Factory.

Season two of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory will premiere globally Friday, Sept. 30.

‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ Premieres Globally Sept. 30 on Apple TV+

Apple has released the trailer for Gordon-Levitt’s Wolfboy and the Everything Factory.

According to an Apple TV+ press release,

The second season of the animated epic Wolfboy and the Everything Factory takes Wolfboy, voiced by Kassian Akhtar, to a new realm underneath the Everything Factory where Nyx attempts to lure him to the dark side. With his Spryte friends and new allies, Wolfboy engages in a quest to unite the forces of creation and destruction, and realizes that being different is what makes him special – and ultimately, it’s the oddballs and dreamers who change the world.

Alongside Akhtar as the titular Wolfboy, the series also finds Critics’ Choice Award nominee Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) portraying Sprout. Additionally, the series also finds Lilly Williams as Sandra, Cristina Milizia (DC Superhero Girls) as Floof, Abigail Estrella (Alice’s Wonderland Bakery) as Seth and Gordon-Levitt voicing Professor Luxcraft. This season also includes a number of special performances, including one from Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple playing Nyx.

While Apple TV+ has been relatively quiet since the release of the iPhone 14, that doesn’t mean the streaming service is lacking by any means. In terms of what’s arriving, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is making its global premiere Friday, Sept. 30 and stars Zac Efron. The 80’s-inspired Bombay Drama Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunan is arriving Oct. 14, and of course, there’s still a ton of family entertainment arriving to the streaming platform.

For families, Apple TV+ will also be offering season two of Get Rolling with Otis, which premieres Sept. 30. There’s also Hello Jack! The Kindness Show kicking off its second season Oct. 7. Additionally, season three of Ghostwriter premieres Oct. 21, and the new series Slumberkins premieres Nov. 4. Furthermore, two new series—Circuit Breakers and Interrupting Chicken—will premiere Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, respectively.

What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.