Apple TV+ Viewership Increased by 30% Due to Brad Pitt’s Wolfs

The Jon Watts-directed action comedy “Wolfs,” starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, has become the most-viewed movie in Apple TV+ history. The film premiered on September 27, 2024, in over 100 countries and has increased viewership on the service by nearly 30% week-over-week.

“Wolfs” stars Pitt and Clooney as competing problem-solvers who have to work together on a task. The movie was a hit in many countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany, where a lot of people watched it.

Originally planned for a wide theatrical release, “Wolfs” ultimately had a limited one-week run in cinemas before its streaming debut. Despite this change in strategy, the film’s performance on Apple TV+ has been no less than a triumph, surpassing the numbers of other recent star-driven streaming releases.

Matt Dentler, Apple Original Films’ head of features, expressed enthusiasm about the results, calling “Wolfs” a “global blockbuster” and praising the collaboration with the film’s stars and director.

The success of “Wolfs” has already prompted Apple to greenlight a sequel, with Watts set to return as writer and director.

The good thing is Brad Pitt will be featured in another movie produced by Apple next year, which goes by the name of F1.

