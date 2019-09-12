Apple TV+ will cost just $1.40 in India, as opposed to $4.99 in the U.S. and elsewhere. The company said it would include “thousands” of movies to buy or rent too (via Bloomberg News).

Apple TV+ will cost INR 99 per month. Users in India will only get a seven-day free trial, as opposed to a month in other markets. The movies to rent or buy will be available alongside Apple’s original content.

It is an aggressive move in a highly competitive market. According to a recent KPMG and Eros Now report, Indians spend an average of 70 minutes a day on online video platforms. There will be 500 million online video subscribers by the fiscal year 2023, the same report estimated.

Apple recently slashed the price of Apple Music in India too. An individual subscription is now INR 99, the same as Apple TV+ will be.