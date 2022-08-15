Apple TV+ Wins Big with ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ at Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Apple TV+ has announced several award wins at this year’s Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, including Severance winning Best Drama, and Ted Lasso winning Best Comedy. In total, the streaming service received seven wins.

Along with Severance winning Best Drama, the series was also the most-winning drama, with the show taking home awards for Best Drama, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Writing and Best Directing.

For Ted Lasso, the series won top honors, and Brett Goldstein found himself winning some honors for the second year in a row.

Apple TV+ Wins Big at Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

With Apple TV+ winning the most awards at this year’s Hollywood Critics Association Streaming TV Awards, it’s no surprise that Severance and Ted Lasso took the most awards. Concerning Severance, the series earned Best Actress for Britt Lower, Best Supporting Actor for John Turturro, Best Writing for Dan Erickson and Best Directing for Ben Stiller.

For Ted Lasso, the series landed the only back-to-back HCA TV Award win across all platforms. Additionally, Brett Goldstein also won a consecutive Best Supporting Actor win for his role as Roy Kent in the series.

Concerning Apple TV+, this news only adds to the streaming service’s long series of accolades and wins. Currently, the streaming service is sitting at 260 award wins and 1,125 award nominations and counting. This year’s Emmy Awards should be excellent for Apple TV+, with Cupertino seeing 52 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including 20 for Lasso and 14 for Severance.

Going for the Gold

In terms of award wins, no doubt Ted Lasso has seen the most success. However, Severance isn’t falling too far behind. Additionally, CODA of course brought the streaming service a wealth of awards and praise. Award wins for CODA also include winning the Academy Award for Best Picture, a first for any streaming service.

The 2022 HCA Award wins are as follows:

Best Streaming Series, Drama: Severance

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama: Britt Lower, Severance

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama: John Turturro, Severance

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama: Dan Erickson, Severance, “The We We Are”

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama: Ben Stiller, Severance, “The We We Are”

Best Streaming Series, Comedy: Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

With even more content arriving on Apple TV+, this season of content is sure to deliver a host of wins for the streaming service during next year’s award season. With both Severance and Ted Lasso seeing renewal, it is highly likely that Apple TV+ will do well for awards next year as well.

Are you watching Ted Lasso or Severance? What are you watching on Apple TV+? Let us know in the comments.