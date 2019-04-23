Apple Quietly Launches Dedicated Apple TV YouTube Channel

Apple has created a new Apple TV YouTube channel. You’ll see trailers for upcoming shows and movies, exclusive behind the scenes clips, and more (via MacStories).

Apple TV on YouTube

So far it seems like all of the videos are free of ads, which is a good enough reason to use this channel to watch movie trailers. Apple has an app that offers a similar experience called iTunes Movie Trailers. It will be interesting to see if that app eventually goes away.

It’s also a bit strange that Apple doesn’t have this content in the Apple TV app. YouTube is a huge, popular platform so it does make sense to go where people are. Next month when the redesigned TV app appears in tvOS 12.3 and iOS 12.3, maybe we’ll see the content appear there as well.

