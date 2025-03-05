Apple tvOS 18.4 Beta Hints at Upcoming Smart Home Hub Device

Apple has added a ChatKit framework to the tvOS 18.4 beta, according to a recent report from MacRumors. This addition includes functionality for iMessage reactions and notifications, which is curious as neither the Apple TV nor HomePod currently have a Messages app.

The new code may be related to Apple’s rumored smart home hub device. This device is said to be a central control for smart home products and to have features like video calls, photo viewing, web browsing, music playback, and news updates.

Reports say the device will have a 6-7 inch display with an iPad-like design. It may use an A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. The device could be mounted on a wall or set on a table. It’s likely to run on a new “homeOS” operating system and work with Siri, Apple Intelligence, and HomeKit.

The smart home hub is thought to be coming in the second half of 2025. It will probably compete with similar products from Google and Amazon in the smart home market.

Adding messaging capabilities through the ChatKit framework may mean Apple wants to make this device a comprehensive communication hub for the home. However, these features might change before the final product launch.

This news comes as Apple continues to expand its presence in the smart home market. The company has been steadily improving its HomeKit platform and releasing new smart home products like the HomePod mini.

The smart home hub could be a big step for Apple in this area. It might give users a more unified way to control their smart home devices and interact with Apple’s services.

As always with unreleased products, details may change before the official announcement. Apple has not yet commented on these rumors or confirmed the existence of such a device.

More here.