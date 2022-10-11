Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Partners with Bumble to Make Dating App ‘Bantr’ a Reality

Ted Lasso fans, a new dating app experience based on the show is soon to be available, as Bumble is joining forces with the Apple TV+ series to recreate the “Bantr” dating app from the hit television series.

In thanks to the partnership, Bumble will now feature a weekly “Bantr Live” experience, which enables users to take blind dating to a whole new level by connecting with other individuals and chatting, without seeing what they look like.

‘Ted Lasso’s’ Bantr Arrives to Bumble

Based off the dating app that Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) use on the show Ted Lasso, the new “Bantr Live” experience begins Thursday, Oct. 15.

In a report by TechCrunch, Olivia Yu, Global VP of Partnerships for Bumble stated,

The premise of Bantr is a dating experience many of our members have expressed interest in over the years. Bantr Live enables our community to connect with someone unexpectedly and learn more about a person before seeing them. We look forward to people on Bumble having fun with Bantr Live and connecting and dating in a new and exciting way.

Those looking to join in on the fun can RSVP to the weekly event, which occurs Thursdays at 7 p.m. local time. Within Bumble’s Date Mode, users can RSVP, and the app will display a reminder to allow users to know when the event starts.

According to TechCrunch, during the event, users will pair-off with a random individual, and the two will have three minutes to direct message potential matches. Should things need to move further, users will be able to match up with each other to see photos of who they’re talking to and continue the conversation.

Right now, the Bantr Live experience is available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Bantr Live will extend to the end of the year. Additionally, Bumble users are also able to redeem an Apple TV+ subscription, good for two months.

Even if you are looking for the full Ted Lasso experience, joining Bantr Live in your full Ted Lasso costume from Spirit Halloween probably isn’t the right move. However, if things go well, maybe you and your new partner can enjoy a game of FIFA 23, and can playfully argue over who gets to play as AFC Richmond.

Are you looking forward to the Bantr dating experience? Let us know in the comments.