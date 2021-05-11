LONDON – A case filed with the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) is seeking damages of up to £1.5 billion (US$2.12 billion) from Apple, alleging that the 30 percent cut it takes on app sales is an abuse of dominance and unlawful. However, Apple has described the claim as “meritless.”

Claimants Allege Apple Displaying ‘Behavior of a Monopolist’

The case is being taken to tribunal by Dr. Rachal Kent, a lecturer in digital economy at King’s College London. She told BBC News that Apple “charges entry and usage fees that are completely unjustified.” Dr. Kent added that Apple is displaying “the behavior of a monopolist.”

The UK does not have a class-action legal structure similar to that which exists in the U.S. However, CAT allows so-called “opt-out” claims. These cover all those affected unless users have decided to exclude themselves from the claim. This particular case alleges that Apple deliberately shuts out potential competition, requires customers to use its own payment-processing system, generating “unlawfully excessive levels of profit.” It also alleges that

these charges are “an unlawful raid on Apple’s customers’ purses.”

Apple Says Allegations ‘Meritless’

Apple hit back. In a statement given to The Mac Observer, a company spokesperson said: