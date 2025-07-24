Apple Umeda Store Opens in Osaka with Focus on Accessibility and Local Culture

Apple is opening a new retail store in Osaka this Saturday, designed with accessibility and community engagement at its core. Named Apple Umeda, the store features a universal design approach aimed at making the space inclusive and functional for all visitors, including those using wheelchairs or hearing aids.

Apple tailored the physical layout with wide walkways and varied table heights to support easy movement and comfort. The store offers portable hearing support devices throughout the space and provides additional assistance at the “Today at Apple” tables, where staff lead sessions on creative tools and new features.

A Design Rooted in Community

Apple says the Umeda location reflects the “vibrancy and creativity” of Osaka, with a curved storefront and a shaded walkway that blends with the city’s dynamic energy. The company often customizes its branding for new store launches, and this opening is no exception. Apple released special wallpapers incorporating design elements inspired by local culture to mark the occasion.

“I am very pleased to open Apple Umeda, a wonderful space that reflects the energy of the vibrant city of Osaka,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People. “This new store is a place to walk with creative communities and local businesses in Kansai.”

The emphasis on community is visible not just in the design, but also in the programs offered. The opening weekend includes two “Today at Apple” workshops. One focuses on using Apple Intelligence in daily routines, while the other dives into advanced iPhone 16 camera techniques to improve mobile photography.

Today at Apple: Education Meets Experience

Apple continues to use its in-store workshops as a bridge between technology and everyday creativity. At Umeda, visitors will get first-hand tutorials on Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI-driven suite of features. These sessions are designed to help users integrate smart features into their workflow, daily planning, or content creation.

The photography workshop, tailored to the iPhone 16 lineup, highlights the evolving role of smartphones in visual storytelling. This hands-on session offers practical tips on framing, lighting, and making the most of the camera hardware and software.

Apple shared new images of the store this week ahead of the launch. These photos showcase the architectural design, accessibility elements, and interior space meant to foster both individual exploration and community engagement.