Governor Henry McMaster has awarded US$6 million in Emergency Education Relief funds so the University of South Carolina and Benedict College can create eight Apple computer labs.

Apple Computer Labs

The labs will be strategically located for use by local school districts, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the South Carolina Technical College System and citizens in the community.

Gov. McMaster said:

The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that internet access is not a luxury but a necessity for millions of South Carolinians. The strategic placement of these labs will bolster South Carolina’s premier workforce training efforts by giving our communities and people access to resources they need to expand participation in our state’s growing economy.

The campuses will provide computer lab space, maintenance, and utilities. Each site will be available for use by faculty, staff, students, and community members regularly at no cost to the user. Availability of lab access will be advertised in each community, including through each local chamber of commerce and economic development board.