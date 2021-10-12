Apple announced Tuesday that it will hold its next event on Monday, October 18, 2021. Called ‘Unleashed’, the remote event will broadcast from 1 PM EDT/10 AM EDT.

What Can We Expect From ‘Unleashed’ Apple Event?

Rumors suggest that we will be hearing about new MacBook Pros and iMacs at the next Apple Event. The title indicates to me that the next generation of Apple Silicon, either the M1X or M2 chip, will be unveiled.

There has been some expectation for while that AirPods will get an upgrade too, so that’s possible. I wonder though if Apple may wait until a little closer to the holiday season to do that, but it’s possible.