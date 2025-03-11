Apple Unveils iOS 18.4 Beta 3 with Mood-Based Music Shortcuts

Apple has released iOS 18.4 beta 3, marking another step towards the final version expected in early April. This update includes several notable features such as CarPlay design changes, which enhance the user interface for cars with larger screens by displaying three rows of apps.

Priority Notifications, powered by Apple Intelligence, highlight important alerts on the Lock Screen, making it easier to manage notifications. Additionally, iOS 18.4 introduces a new Apple News+ Food section, offering curated recipes and healthy eating tips for subscribers.

The update also includes mood-based music shortcuts in the Control Center, allowing users to quickly access music playlists based on their mood. Furthermore, Apple is expanding Apple Intelligence to support more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified), and localized English for Singapore and India. These enhancements are part of Apple’s broader effort to refine its operating systems ahead of their public release.

The iOS 18.4 update also brings new emoji characters, which were first introduced in beta 2, and a dedicated Vision Pro app for managing content and settings related to the Apple Vision Pro headset. Another notable feature is the Sketch style in Image Playground, allowing users to generate hand-drawn images.

Additionally, iOS 18.4 includes Ambient Music options in the Control Center, providing users with relaxing music playlists categorized by mood, such as Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Well-being. While iOS 18.4 beta 3 itself may focus on stability improvements, the overall update is set to significantly enhance user experience with AI-driven features and improved app integrations.