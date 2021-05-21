Apple has announced an affiliate program for Podcasts. Participants can earn a one-time payment of 50 percent on the first paid month of every subscription membership they drive within a 30-day cookie window.

Applications For Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Affiliate Program Now Open

Like Apple Podcast Subscriptions, this new program, spotted by MacRumors, will launch this month. Applications are open now. As with similar offerings, those accepted will get a unique affiliate token. When a listener clicks on one such link and becomes a paid subscriber, the program member receives commission on all podcast-related subscription purchases made in the 30 days that follow. Apple is making embed players and other marketing tools available to help boost this.