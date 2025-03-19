Apple Unveils “Someday” Short Film for AirPods 4, Starring Pedro Pascal

Apple has released a new short film to promote its AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. The film, titled “Someday,” is directed by Spike Jonze and stars Pedro Pascal. It was made public on March 18, 2025, and runs for over 5 and a half minutes.

The advertisement begins with Pascal’s character leaving a café, appearing heartbroken. As he activates the noise cancellation on his AirPods, the snowy street around him transforms into an icy landscape filled with dancers. Throughout the film, the scene changes between reality and fantastical environments, showing off the AirPods’ features such as transparency mode.

Pascal dances through vibrant, colorful streets in the film, representing his journey from sadness to joy. The soundtrack includes two songs: “Conticinio” by Guitarricadelafuente and “Perfect” by Sam i & Tropkillaz (feat. Bia & MC Pikachu).

The short film highlights various aspects of the new AirPods 4, including Active Noise Cancellation, transparency mode, and Adaptive Audio. This creative approach serves as both a promotional piece for Apple’s latest AirPods and a standalone short film.

Apple’s decision to collaborate with a renowned filmmaker for this advertisement continues the company’s tradition of creating artistic marketing campaigns for its products. The use of storytelling and visual metaphors in the film aims to connect with viewers on an emotional level, going beyond simply listing product features.

This release comes as part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to maintain its position in the competitive wireless earbuds market. The company hopes that by combining innovative product features with artistic marketing, it can attract new customers and retain existing ones.

