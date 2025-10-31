Apple Updates App and App Store In-App Purchase Prices in Three Countries

Apple will adjust App Store prices in Poland, Switzerland, and Türkiye starting November 17. The change affects apps and one-time In-App Purchases for developers who use Apple’s automatic pricing tiers.

Apple explained that the goal is price consistency across countries with different currencies and taxes. In its developer update, Apple said it supports “44 currencies across 175 storefronts” to help developers sell globally.

According to Apple’s Developer News page, “Beginning November 17: Pricing for apps and In-App Purchases will be updated for Poland, Switzerland, and Türkiye if you haven’t selected one of these storefronts as the base storefront for your app or In-App Purchase.” Apple added that these adjustments use “publicly available exchange rate information from financial data providers.”

Likely changes

If a developer chose Poland, Switzerland, or Türkiye as the base storefront, prices in those countries stay the same. Apple will instead update other storefronts to keep equalized pricing based on the chosen base price.

Auto-renewable subscriptions are excluded. Apple states, “Prices won’t change in any region if your In-App Purchase is an auto-renewable subscription.” Prices also remain unchanged on storefronts where developers manually manage amounts rather than using automated equalized prices.

Where to check and what to do next

Apple has updated the Pricing and Availability section in App Store Connect to show the upcoming changes. Developers can review the new tiers there and adjust any item that needs a manual price.

The company encouraged developers to keep their listings aligned with local realities. As Apple put it, these periodic updates account for “changes in tax regulations or foreign exchange rates” so prices remain consistent across markets.

If you rely on automatic tiers, expect your app and one-time In-App Purchase prices in Poland, Switzerland, and Türkiye to shift on November 17. If you manage prices manually or sell auto-renewable subscriptions, no change applies.