Apple Updates App Store Rules After Epic Games Ruling

Apple has updated its App Store Guidelines to allow developers in the U.S. to direct users to external payment options from within their apps.

The change comes after a federal court ruled that Apple violated an earlier injunction in its legal battle with Epic Games. The decision forces Apple to open its tightly controlled payment system—at least in the United States.

Developers distributing apps on the U.S. App Store can now include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that lead users to payment options outside Apple’s ecosystem. The update eliminates the need for entitlements that were previously required to link users to websites for account creation or digital purchases.

According to Apple’s revised App Review Guidelines, the following changes are now in effect for the U.S. storefront:

Section 3.1.1: Apps may include buttons, external links, or other calls to action when displaying third-party NFT collections.

Apps may include buttons, external links, or other calls to action when displaying third-party NFT collections. Section 3.1.1(a): Developers no longer need any entitlement to add external links, buttons, or calls to action for digital purchases.

Developers no longer need any entitlement to add external links, buttons, or calls to action for digital purchases. Section 3.1.3: The rule that prohibited apps from encouraging other payment methods no longer applies in the U.S.

The rule that prohibited apps from encouraging other payment methods no longer applies in the U.S. Section 3.1.3(a): Reader apps do not need the External Link Account Entitlement to direct users to external account management or purchasing pages.

These changes apply only to the United States storefront and do not affect App Store rules in other regions.

Court Ruling Forces Apple to Act

The updates follow a sharp ruling by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who found that Apple “willfully chose not to comply” with the original 2021 injunction in the Epic Games v. Apple case. That order required Apple to let developers steer users toward alternative payment systems. Apple had tried to enforce a 27% commission on such transactions, a move the court rejected.

As we reported earlier, the ruling paves the way for apps like Fortnite to return to iOS through browser-based solutions or alternative storefronts.

Companies Move Quickly to Adapt

Spotify has already submitted an updated version of its app that includes external payment links and promotional messaging around non-App Store payment options. More developers are expected to follow, now that Apple’s long-standing restrictions have been lifted for U.S. apps.

Apple’s updated guidelines warn that misleading, fraudulent, or manipulative use of this new flexibility will result in app removal and potential termination from the Apple Developer Program.

These rule changes mark a rare policy shift from Apple—triggered not by innovation or customer demand, but by legal pressure. For U.S. developers and users, it brings long-sought flexibility to bypass Apple’s 30% cut and opens the door to more competitive pricing on digital goods and services.