Apple Updates App Store Tax and Pricing Rules

Apple has announced changes to its App Store tax and pricing structure, affecting developers and users across multiple regions. The updates include a new 10% tax on foreign developers operating in Brazil, revised pricing mechanisms in selected countries, and stricter rules for subscription pricing in parts of Europe.

Brazil and Kazakhstan See Immediate Changes

Effective May 16, Apple began deducting a 10% tax from developer proceeds in Brazil under the new Contribuições de Intervenção no Domínio Econômico (CIDE) law. This applies only to developers based outside Brazil.

From June 2, pricing for apps and in-app purchases in Brazil and Kazakhstan will adjust automatically unless the developer has set one of these countries as their base storefront in App Store Connect. If you’ve already set Brazil or Kazakhstan as your base storefront, Apple won’t change your pricing.

These updates don’t apply to auto-renewable subscriptions. If you manage your prices manually instead of using Apple’s automated system, the changes won’t affect you.

Europe Requires User Consent for Price Increases

Starting August 4, Apple will require subscribers in Austria, Germany, and Poland to explicitly approve any price increase to auto-renewable subscriptions. If users do not consent, their subscriptions will end at the close of the current billing cycle. Apple will send weekly notifications until a user responds or the subscription expires.

Subscription price changes scheduled before August 4 will follow existing notification policies, regardless of the renewal date.

As reported by Apple Developer News, these changes aim to align App Store policies with regional regulations and maintain pricing consistency worldwide.