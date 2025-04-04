Apple Updates iWork Apps: Pages, Numbers, and Keynote Get New Tools for macOS 15.4, iOS 18.4

Apple has updated its iWork suite—Pages, Numbers, and Keynote—to version 14.4, bringing new tools and improvements for macOS 15.4, iPadOS 18.4, and iOS 18.4. The updates are now available for download on the Mac App Store and Apple App Store.

The Pages update adds Writing Tools powered by Apple Intelligence, letting users make text edits directly within their documents on macOS 15.4. Adding pages to word-processing documents has been made easier, and users can now export documents into other formats using Shortcuts on macOS 15.4. Additionally, the app improves copy-and-paste functions when working with Freeform.

Numbers introduces over 30 new functions, including LET, LAMBDA, FILTER, SORT, and UNIQUE. It also brings spilling arrays, which let users see results from a single formula across multiple cells. Writing Tools are now available for text edits directly in spreadsheets on iOS and iPadOS 18.4. The update also adds Shortcuts support for exporting spreadsheets into other formats and enhances copy-and-paste functionality with Freeform. Compatibility with Microsoft Excel has been improved for importing and exporting files.

Keynote now lets users edit text directly in presentations using Writing Tools on iOS and iPadOS 18.4. The app also supports exporting presentations into other formats using Shortcuts and improves copy-and-paste features with Freeform.

These updates aim to improve productivity across Apple’s ecosystem by giving users new tools and better integration between apps and platforms.

Sources