Apple has updated its leadership page. It now lists Greg ‘Jos’ Joswiak as its Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing. It also has Phil Schiller under his new title as an Apple Fellow.

New Apple Leadership Page

The rejigged page breaks down Apple’s top team into categories – SVPws then VP, and has them in alphabetical order within those categories (after Tim Cook). This means that Katherine Adams, SVP and General Counsel has a very prominent spot next to Mr. Cook – a happy coincidence given Apple is sometimes criticized for the lack of diversity of all kinds within its top ranks.

