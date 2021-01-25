Apple issued new advice Monday regarding the magnets in the iPhone 12 lineup and MagSafe accessories. It warned that “these magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices.

Keep iPhone 12 and MagSafe Accessories Safe Distance From Medical Devices

The magnets in iPhone 12 lineup are “not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” Apple explained in a support document. However, they’re are more of them in the smartphones.

Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.

The most sensible thing to do if concerned about this is to contact a medical professional.