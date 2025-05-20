Apple Upgrades Sports App With Real-Time Standings and More

Apple has rolled out a major update to its Sports app, introducing real-time league standings and a new daily newsletter. The version 2.8 update, released on May 19, enhances how fans follow their favorite teams, leagues, and matches.

Live Standings and Game Highlights

The app now features league standings directly on each league’s page, giving users a quick overview of team rankings. NHL fans also get faster updates with top goal scorers displayed at the top of each game screen. The update includes focused coverage of the Bundesliga Relegation Playoff, where users can track which team secures its league spot.

These improvements build on the app’s foundation of delivering real-time scores, odds, box scores, and play-by-play updates. Live Activities on the Lock Screen continue to provide seamless score tracking.

Daily Sports Newsletter Through Apple News

Alongside the app update, Apple has introduced a daily “Apple Sports” newsletter. Users will find a new banner in the Sports app that redirects to the Apple News app, where they can automatically subscribe. The newsletter offers trending stories and updates tailored to fans’ favorite teams.

This newsletter feature wasn’t listed in the update notes but is now visible in the app’s interface.