In 2018 Apple Spent $60 Billion With 9,000 U.S. Suppliers

U.S. suppliers may have trouble making custom screws for Apple products, but other components can be manufactured without issue.

[Here’s Why iPhone Assembly Doesn’t Happen Here]

Apple U.S. Job Creation

In the latest update to Apple Newsroom, the company talks about U.S. component manufacturing. For example, Finisar was awarded US$390 million from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund last year. Finisar then started creating part of the TrueDepth camera system used for Face ID.

In 2018, Apple spent $60 billion with 9,000 American component suppliers and companies, an increase of more than 10 percent from the year before, supporting more than 450,000 jobs.

Corning is another company that works with Apple. Corning is famous for Gorilla Glass and makes screens for iPhones and iPads. Cincinnati Test Systems helps make the iPhone water resistant. Broadcom, Qorvo, and Skyworks make wireless communication hardware for Apple as well.

[As Video Streaming Services Proliferate, Apple Knows Only a Few Will Survive]