Apple Uses Bug Report Data for AI Training in iOS 18.5 Beta

If you report a bug on iOS, Apple now reserves the right to use your submitted data—including logs and diagnostic files—for AI training. There’s no opt-out.

This change affects developers and beta testers using Apple’s Feedback app. When uploading bug reports in iOS 18.5 beta, users must now agree to let Apple use the content to train its Apple Intelligence models. That includes attachments like sysdiagnose files. The only way to avoid this is not to submit bug reports at all.

The notice appears within the Feedback app’s updated privacy policy. It reads, “Apple may use your submission to improve Apple products and services, such as training Apple Intelligence models and other machine learning models.”

No Opt-Out for Developers Submitting Bug Reports

The shift was first spotted by developer Joachim, who posted about it on social media. He criticized Apple for quietly updating the privacy terms without offering a clear opt-out. His frustration echoed among others in the developer community who found the change invasive, despite Apple’s claim of privacy safeguards.

Apple says its AI training process uses Differential Privacy, a method designed to add artificial noise to user data so that it can’t be traced back to individuals. This technique is already used for features like Genmoji and Image Playground.

Even so, privacy advocates argue that requiring consent for bug reporting—without an alternative—crosses a line. Developers working with Apple’s beta software are often the first to spot flaws, and they’re now forced to choose between helping Apple improve iOS and keeping control over their data.

You Can Opt Out of Analytics—But Not This

You can opt out of broader Apple Intelligence training by going to Settings > Privacy & Security > Analytics & Improvements and toggling off “Share iPhone & Watch Analytics.” But this won’t stop your bug report content from being used if you file one through the Feedback app.

This policy marks a significant expansion of how Apple handles diagnostic data. The company has not publicly responded to criticism or clarified if future updates will include an opt-out option.

For now, if you’re part of Apple’s beta program and plan to report issues, your data will help train its AI—whether you like it or not.