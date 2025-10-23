Apple Veteran’s New Mac App Sky Gets Acquired by OpenAI

Apple has bought a new path into Mac automation by acquiring Software Applications Incorporated, the studio behind the unreleased Mac app Sky. Pretty obvious that OpenAI wants AI that understands your screen, your apps, and your intent.

OpenAI announced that it has acquired Software Applications Incorporated to integrate Sky’s deep macOS expertise into ChatGPT and bring the entire team onboard. The group previously created Workflow, which Apple acquired and turned into Shortcuts, so you’re looking at veterans of action-oriented automation.

This acquisition

Sky promised a natural language layer for your Mac that reads context and takes action across apps. You tell it what you want, and it executes steps on your desktop without fussy scripting. That product vision aligns neatly with OpenAI’s goal to build assistants that work where you actually work.

Apple continues developing a more capable Siri, first announced in June 2024 and now slated for at least Spring 2026. If you track the platform race, OpenAI’s move places direct pressure on Apple’s timeline by putting proven automation talent to work inside ChatGPT.

Sky inside ChatGPT

OpenAI says Sky’s macOS craft will ship inside ChatGPT, not as a separate consumer app. That means you should expect tighter desktop control, richer context awareness, and actions that span documents, messages, and project tools you already use. The company framed the shift as turning intelligence into useful interfaces, not features for their own sake.

This deal coincides with the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas, a Mac browser that integrates ChatGPT at its core. You can install Atlas on macOS today, which underscores OpenAI’s focus on the desktop as the primary canvas for AI assistance. Sky’s approach fits that strategy and strengthens Atlas with system-level awareness.

OpenAI also continues to work with Jony Ive’s team on its first AI-infused hardware products. That collaboration keeps the company’s design ambitions visible while Sky accelerates practical desktop automation. Together, they point to a future where you speak, the computer understands, and your Mac quietly gets things done.