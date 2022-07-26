Apple Veterans Square Project Shows Its Commitment to Fight Housing Crisis in California

Apple announced the recent opening of Veterans Square, a 30-unit housing facility in California. Said facility aims to combat the housing crisis in California by providing housing for veterans and other deserving individuals.

Apple Veterans Square Provides Housing for Veterans and Deserving Individuals

In a press release, Apple said that it partnered with others to build Veterans Square to provide housing for veterans and “individuals who have been identified as having the greatest need for housing.” The housing project opened in March with funding from multiple donors, including Apple. The company said that the project formed part of its $2.7 billion commitment to fight the housing crisis in California.

The Veterans Square building came into fruition through Apple’s partnership with Housing Trust Silicon Valley, a community development financial institution (CDFI). The institution provided funding to support 10 affordable housing projects across the Bay Area. These include projects in San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, and beyond.

Apple’s Commitment to Other Housing Projects

Kristina Raspe, Apple’s vice president for Global Real Estate and Facilities said, “We’re incredibly proud to see families and neighbors moving into new homes as a result of our partnership with affordable housing organizations across California.” She also noted Apple’s commitment to finding real solutions that can help communities thrive. The different housing-related projects represent tangible progress to make the company’s promise a reality.

Aside from Veterans Square, Apple also teamed up with California Housing Finance Agency in providing mortgage and down payment assistance to low and moderate-income first-time homebuyers. The Cupertino-based company has launched an affordable housing investment program that unlocked funding for 2,000 units across the state.