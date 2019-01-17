David Weil, Simon Kinberg to Produce for Apple

Sci-fi lovers rejoice! A 10-episode season of a sci-fi series is coming to the company’s unnamed video platform from David Weil and Simon Kinberg (via Deadline).

Apple Sci-Fi

The series will be created and co-written by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. Mr. Kinberg is known for his work on the X-Men series, while Mr. Weil created The Hunt, a series that Amazon is working on.

Left: David Weil. Right: Simon Kinberg

We don’t know specifics yet but according to Deadline, sources say it will be a “large large budget, ambitious, character driven genre show that will go into production this summer.” Casting is underway.

