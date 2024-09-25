Apple Vision Lite To Have Less Than Half the Pixel Density of Apple Vision Pro

Apple is reportedly developing a more affordable Mixed Reality (MR) device, potentially named “Vision Lite,” with a lower pixel density display compared to its high-end Vision Pro headset.

The new MR device is expected to feature an OLED display with a pixel density of 1,500 PPI, compared to the Vision Pro’s 3,391 PPI. This reduction in pixel density is intended to lower manufacturing costs.

Apple is considering a shift from OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) technology used in the Vision Pro to Glass Core Substrate (GCS) OLED for the new device. This change is likely motivated by cost considerations while aiming to maintain display quality.

The more affordable option is expected to be lighter and cheaper than the current Apple Vision Pro. This is done by making it tethered to an iPhone or Mac for processing power and removing the need for bulky internal components in the headset itself.

Industry sources suggest it may take two to three years before the new device enters mass production, but earlier reports by Mark Gurman revealed that it might be released as early as next year. The outcome of this development and its impact on the MR market remains to be seen.

Click here for more information.