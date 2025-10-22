Vision Pro M5 vs Galaxy XR – Apple finally meets a match?

Apple refreshed Vision Pro with the M5 chip last week. Samsung has answered with the Galaxy XR, its first headset running Android XR from Google and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. Two products, two strategies, one question: which one deserves space on your face.

Samsung sets the tone with price and weight. Galaxy XR costs $1,800 in the U.S. and Korea and weighs 545 grams with the forehead cushion, plus a separate 302-gram battery. Vision Pro M5 holds at $3,499 and still uses an external battery, now rated for two and a half hours of general use and three hours of video. Affordability and comfort shape first impressions, and Samsung knows it.

Display specs sketch out the next dividing line. Samsung lists a 3,552 x 3,840 micro-OLED panel that totals 27 million pixels across both eyes and runs up to 90Hz by request. Apple doesn’t publish panel resolution, but Vision Pro is documented at roughly 23 million pixels total with per-eye estimates near 3,660 x 3,200. Apple’s M5 update raises the system’s top refresh rate to 120Hz, improving motion clarity and Mac Virtual Display. Pixels are Samsung’s headline; fluidity is Apple’s rebuttal.

Both headsets lean on heavy sensor arrays. Samsung’s spec sheet calls out two high-resolution pass-through cameras, six world-facing tracking cameras, and four eye-tracking cameras, plus a depth sensor. Apple lists two main cameras, six world-facing tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras, a TrueDepth camera, and a LiDAR scanner. Each system aims for precise passthrough, accurate hand and eye input, and reliable room mapping. The hardware maps the world so the software can make sense of it.

Ecosystems are where these paths truly split. Galaxy XR ships as the first Android XR device, tying into Google Maps, YouTube, Gemini voice and vision features, and Circle to Search in passthrough. Vision Pro runs visionOS with Apple Intelligence, Mac integration, and a growing set of spatial video and productivity tools. One leans into Android familiarity; the other thrives inside Apple’s hardware-software bond. You choose the world you already live in.

At-a-Glance Comparison

Category Apple Vision Pro (M5) Samsung Galaxy XR Price $3,499 USD $1,800 USD Availability Oct 2025 rollout, multiple regions Available now in U.S. and Korea Platform visionOS + Apple Intelligence Android XR + Gemini Processor Apple M5 + R1 coprocessor Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Display micro-OLED, ~23M pixels total micro-OLED, 27M pixels total Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Up to 90Hz Battery life 2.5 hrs use / 3 hrs video 2 hrs use / 2.5 hrs video Weight ~750–800 g with strap 545 g headset / 302 g battery Cameras & sensors 2 main, 6 tracking, 4 eye, LiDAR 2 passthrough, 6 tracking, 4 eye, depth sensor Apps iOS-compatible apps, Apple Immersive Android XR apps, YouTube, Maps, Photos Input Eye, hand, voice Eye, hand, voice (controllers optional) Extras Dual Knit Band, Mac Virtual Display Circle to Search, Explorer Pack

Design and Comfort

Comfort shows up in small choices. Apple’s new Dual Knit Band spreads weight across two straps and adds a fit dial for adjustment, a practical fix from early feedback. Samsung counters with a balanced frame and lighter shell that moves pressure away from the face. If you had red marks from Vision Pro, Apple’s new band helps. If you want lighter hardware, Samsung wins.

Weight still matters over a long session. Vision Pro’s new weight isn’t listed, but the first-gen averaged 750 grams. Galaxy XR’s 545 grams read well on paper, and its battery clips to your pocket, easing the load on the headset. Physics, not branding, decides comfort.

Displays and Optics

Samsung’s 27 million pixels set a record. More pixels mean sharper text and cleaner distance lines. Apple’s lower count is offset by 120Hz refresh, which matters for smooth movement and gaze interaction. In real use, refresh rate trumps pixel bragging when scrolling or moving windows. Samsung leads in sharpness, Apple in fluidity.

Color and HDR support also matter. Vision Pro’s wide color micro-OLED delivers vivid tones and deep contrast. Samsung claims 95% DCI-P3 coverage with tight pixel pitch for rich color and clarity. Both promise cinema-grade visuals. Which feels better depends on your eyes, not the spec sheet.

Passthrough and Tracking

Apple’s R1 chip still handles real-world passthrough at 12ms latency, keeping scenes stable while M5 runs apps. Samsung’s Qualcomm platform uses AI-assisted camera fusion for smooth room tracking. Each headset includes two passthrough cameras, six tracking cameras, and four eye-tracking sensors. You’ll get stable mixed reality from both.

Eye tracking defines precision. Both use four cameras for gaze detection, powering foveated rendering—a system that saves power by sharpening only where you look. You point with your eyes and pinch to confirm. It’s fast, intuitive, and works equally well on both.

Performance and Battery

Apple’s M5 chip brings 10% better display rendering, up to 120Hz refresh, and 30 minutes more battery than M2. The Neural Engine boosts Apple Intelligence tasks and Persona realism. Smooth performance remains Apple’s calling card.

Samsung’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 balances efficiency and camera-heavy workloads. It can handle 12 concurrent cameras, improving hand tracking and passthrough accuracy. Battery life falls slightly shorter at 2 hours of use, but the headset runs cooler and lighter. Efficiency meets practicality here.

Input and Accessories

Apple keeps it clean: eye + hand + voice. No controllers. Samsung mirrors that setup but adds optional controllers for $250. For video and work apps, gestures work fine. For games, Samsung’s controllers make the difference. Apple bets on simplicity, Samsung on flexibility.

Apps and Content

Galaxy XR debuts with Google’s ecosystem. Maps in 3D, YouTube with Gemini search, Google Photos in 3D, and Circle to Search make daily use familiar. Vision Pro counters with 1M+ compatible iOS apps, Mac Virtual Display, and Immersive Video content. Samsung offers broad reach; Apple offers deep integration.

Samsung also adds an Explorer Pack for early buyers: Google AI Pro (12 months), YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, plus NBA League Pass, NFL PRO ERA, and Adobe’s Project Pulsar. Apple’s strength lies in its unified ecosystem where iPhone, Mac, and iPad users can jump in instantly.

Value and Use Cases

If you want the best entry to high-end XR, Galaxy XR makes sense. It’s half the price, lighter, and uses apps you already know. If you rely on Mac workflows or spatial video editing, Vision Pro M5 remains unmatched.

Developers see a split: Android XR expands access across brands, while visionOS offers a focused platform with strong app revenue. For consumers, it’s Android’s flexibility versus Apple’s refinement. Both ecosystems now have a credible flagship.

Decision Matrix

Need Better Pick Why Best price Galaxy XR $1,800 vs $3,499 Lightest headset Galaxy XR 545 g shell Mac integration Vision Pro M5 Virtual Display, continuity Pixel density Galaxy XR 27M vs 23M Longest playback Vision Pro M5 3 hours video Controller gaming Galaxy XR Optional controllers Apple ecosystem Vision Pro M5 Tight device continuity Google services Galaxy XR Built-in Maps, YouTube, Gemini

Bottom Line

Samsung finally gives Android a serious XR flagship. Galaxy XR delivers strong optics, a lighter build, and a price that undercuts Apple by nearly half. Apple Vision Pro M5 improves comfort and performance but keeps its premium pricing. For the first time, mixed reality has two true players.

If you want affordable immersion and Google’s ecosystem, buy Galaxy XR. If you need Mac synergy, higher refresh rates, and Apple Intelligence, stick with Vision Pro M5. Both are powerful. The better one depends on how and where you’ll use it.

Quick Spec

Vision Pro M5 : M5 + R1 chips, 120Hz , 2.5 hrs use / 3 hrs video , $3,499 .

: M5 + R1 chips, , , . Galaxy XR : Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, 90Hz , 2 hrs use / 2.5 hrs video , $1,800 .

: Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, , , . Pixel count: Apple 23M total, Samsung 27M total.

In short: Vision Pro M5 refines, Galaxy XR disrupts. Both redefine what headsets can do, but one does it for half the price.