Apple Vision Pro Could Be Coming to More Countries Before June

The Apple Vision Pro launched in the United States on February 2, but it could soon be coming to other countries. This latest rumor comes from well-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently mentioned that the headset is on target for launch in other markets before the Apple WWDC conference in June.

Kuo did not provide any solid launch details beyond that, but mentioned that there is “limited demand growth” for the headset in the U.S. market, and expansion only might come with supply improvements. Expansion to other markets might also depend on Apple working to localize the software. MacRumors reports that English-speaking countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K. might get the headset first with expansion, followed by non-English countries like France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Interestingly enough, Kuo did dive into some sales numbers, too, and found that the return rate for Vision Pro is less than 1% and that about 200,000-250,000 units are expected to be sold this year. Of course, those numbers are still small compared to products like Facebook’s Meta Quest, which at one point has been reported to sell over 20 million units. So, perhaps with even expanded markets, this is still a niche product, and not everyone will buy Apple Vision Pro just yet. Maybe renting one, like the folks in China, is better?