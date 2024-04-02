Apple Vision Pro’s Latest Beta Release Brings Support for Spatial Persona

Apple announced that Apple Vision Pro will get beta spatial Persona support as a part of the latest beta release. With an even more human-like experience, the functionality builds upon Vision Pro’s current Persona feature.

Apple says that with the help of spatial personas, you may “break out of the familiar FaceTime tile and feel more present, like they are gathered in the same physical space” using the Vision Pro.

According to Apple, the feature gives you a new means of interacting with one another using Vision Pro. With this feature, you may move around, communicate, work together, and make eye contact with other users of Vision Pro to share virtual experiences.

During FaceTime calls, you will be able to see the spatial Persona option. However, only five people can use the feature at once.

While Apple initially took the wraps off the feature at WWDC 2023, the spatial Persona feature is still not available to the public. During last year’s WWDC, Apple provided developers with an explanation in a video:

In a SharePlay session, Spatial Personas let you feel present with others in a way technology has never enabled before. You can look your friends in the eye, express yourself naturally with movement and body language, and best of all, enjoy a shared activity together using your app.



These shared activities are a key part of what makes this an exciting new computing platform and people will expect your app to fully support the features I’m going to talk about today. Shared activities in FaceTime build on the existing foundation of SharePlay, which is already a great way for groups of people to enjoy content together while apart.

According to Apple, if your Vision Pro is running visionOS 1.1 or later, you should be able to access spatial Personas later today. Although they require visionOS 1.1 or later, Spatial Personas are not dependent on visionOS software updates or betas.

To download and install the latest beta version on your Vision Pro, launch Settings > General > Software Update, and select Update Now.

If you haven’t enrolled for the beta releases on your Vision Pro, check out our guide and follow the process step-by-step to get it. However, note that it’s a beta release, which generally comes with many bugs, so you may encounter some issues now and then. Only install the beta release on your Vision Pro if you don’t mind encountering a few bugs here and there.

