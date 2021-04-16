Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, has joined the Time 2030 committee. The committee is designed to advise “on the potential solutions and innovations that can best solve the decade’s greatest challenges.”

‘At The Heart of Our Concern For The Planet Should be a Concern For People’

Ms. Jackson’s appointment was announced on Twitter by Time magazine’s Deputy editor on Thursday. She described herself as “honored.”

Ms. Jackson also wrote a piece for Time in which she outlined Apple’s approach to helping tackle climate change.

At the heart of our concern for the planet should be a concern for people. If we want to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, we’ll do it by bringing the communities most affected to the table and working together. Equity should be the bedrock of environmental progress.

Furthermore, Ms. Jackson appeared in Instagram Live discussion for Marie Claire magazine.