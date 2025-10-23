Apple Wallet adds another US state with West Virginia digital IDs

West Virginians can now store a driver’s license or state ID in Apple Wallet. The rollout lets you present your identity with your iPhone or Apple Watch at supported checkpoints and locations.

West Virginia is the latest state to join Apple Wallet’s digital ID program, alongside Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, California, Iowa, New Mexico, Montana, and North Dakota, with Puerto Rico supported too. The update arrived today, marking the official launch for residents across the state.

How to add your West Virginia ID

Open Wallet on your iPhone and tap the plus button in the top right, then choose Driver’s License and ID Cards and pick West Virginia to start verification. Follow the prompts to scan your physical ID, complete the selfie checks, and confirm submission to the DMV for approval. Choose whether you want the ID on your iPhone only or on both your iPhone and paired Apple Watch for easy access.

Where you can use it and what you need

The Governor’s Office says you can present your ID at more than 250 TSA checkpoints nationwide, including Charleston Yeager and Huntington Tri-State airports. Officials still advise you to carry a physical license because acceptance varies by location and situation.

You need an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.5 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 9.5 or later, plus Face ID or Touch ID and two-factor authentication enabled. These requirements ensure secure storage and presentation of your credentials from your devices.

State leaders call this a step toward easier, privacy-first identity checks that keep your data encrypted on your device. You review requested fields before sharing and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, so you control what gets transmitted during each interaction. If you travel often or prefer a lighter pocket, adding your ID today saves time at supported checkpoints without changing your day-to-day habits.

If you plan to fly soon, check signage at your departure airport and keep your physical card ready as a backup for situations that still require it.