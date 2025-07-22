Apple Wallet Users Can Now Ride South Korea’s Transit with Tmoney

Apple has added support for South Korea’s Tmoney card in the Wallet app, giving iPhone and Apple Watch users a quick way to pay for subway rides, buses, and purchases at convenience stores across the country. Starting today, anyone with an iPhone XS or later running iOS 17.2, or an Apple Watch Series 6 or later with watchOS 10.2, can add the prepaid Tmoney card and use it without needing a physical version.

Instant Access, No Unlocking Needed

With Express Mode enabled, you can board a train or bus just by holding your device near a payment terminal. There’s no need to unlock the screen, open an app, or even wake the device. Apple says this feature continues to work for up to five hours after the iPhone runs out of power, thanks to Power Reserve.

You can load funds onto the Tmoney card directly within Apple Wallet using Apple Pay. There’s also an automatic top-up option: once your balance drops below a set threshold, Apple Wallet can recharge it instantly. If you prefer, you can still top up using the Tmoney iOS app.

To set it up, open Apple Wallet, tap the plus sign, select Transit Card, and follow the instructions. After setup, the physical card is no longer required for daily use.

Privacy, Security, and Travel Convenience

Apple has built in the same privacy protections found across Apple Pay. The company doesn’t track users’ locations or monitor transit activity. Card information is encrypted and stored in the device’s Secure Element, a hardware chip built to safeguard sensitive data. If you misplace your device, Find My can lock or locate it immediately.

According to Apple’s newsroom release, “South Korea has a world-class public transportation system, and this new feature allows you to use it with a simple and secure payment,” said Jennifer Bailey, VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. She added that the move aims to make daily commutes smoother, especially in a country where digital transit cards are already the norm.

Tmoney, widely used in Korea since its launch in 2004, now becomes fully digital for iOS users, blending with Apple’s growing ecosystem of mobile payments.

By making transit easier, Apple deepens its reach into everyday life in one of the most tech-forward public transport systems in the world.