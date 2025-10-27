Apple Wallet Will Soon Let You Add a U.S. Passport for TSA Travel

Apple will let you add a digital version of your U.S. passport to the Wallet app later this year. You will use it for identity checks at select TSA checkpoints during domestic travel. It will not replace a physical passport or work for international border control.

Apple’s Jennifer Bailey told Money20/20 USA that Wallet’s Digital ID system is secure, private, and compliant with REAL ID. Apple’s iOS 26 page lists the passport feature as “coming later this year.” Apple no longer says a software update is required, so Apple may enable it with a server-side switch or a point release, such as iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2. Apple also plans to let apps and stores use Digital ID for age and identity checks.

Passport in Wallet: what to expect

You will create a digital passport inside Wallet and present it in person using your iPhone at participating TSA lanes. The feature will launch for U.S. passports only. Apple did not share a timeline for other countries.

Apple Pay and Wallet

Bailey said Apple Pay blocked over $1 billion in fraud in the past year. She said Apple Pay reduces fraud by more than 60 percent versus traditional cards, and in some cases by up to 90 percent. Apple Pay now works at 90 percent of U.S. retailers, up from 3 percent at launch in 2014. It is available in 89 markets and across 11,000 banks and networks.

Wallet’s non-payment features continue to grow. Transit support spans 250 regions and 800 cities. Users have provisioned over 2 million hotel room keys, with more than 65,000 rooms supported. Car keys work with 29 car makers. Digital IDs now cover 12 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, and Japan supports the My Number Card.

Tap to Pay on iPhone lets businesses accept contactless payments with only an iPhone. It is live in 48 markets and at 15 million merchants.