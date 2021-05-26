Apple posted a job listing on Wednesday for a Business Developer Manager for alternative payments (via CoinDesk).

Wanted: Crypto Expert

The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team wants a person with some of these qualifications:

10+ years of professional experience with 6+ years in business or market development at multiple companies in financial services segments.

5+ years experience working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency and etc..

Deep knowledge of the alternative payments ecosystem, understanding the complexities of funds flow, roles/responsibilities for settlement, relevant regulations and industry standards and the wide spectrum of FinTech products.

Additionally the post says: “This position will be responsible for the end to end business development, including screening partners, negotiating and closing commercial agreements and launching new programs.”

Apple’s relationship with cryptocurrency has been shaky in the past. In 2014 the company had pulled some Bitcoin-related apps from the App Store, but later reversed this decision.

Some crypto providers do let people purchase coins with Apple Pay, like the Exodus wallet and BitPay.