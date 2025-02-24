Apple Wants Vloggers Move From Professional Cameras to iPhone’s Camera

Apple is setting its sights on the vlogging community for its 2025 iPhone 17 lineup, according to a recent post by Mark Gurman. The tech giant reportedly wants to encourage video creators to use iPhones instead of standalone cameras for their work.

The company plans to improve video recording capabilities more than ever before when the new iPhones are introduced in September.

Apple’s strategy appears to be a response to the growing importance of video content on social media and online platforms.

Though specific details are not yet known, the new iPhones are likely to have improved video recording functions. These may include better performance in low-light conditions, new stabilization techniques, and higher resolution or frame rate options.

This emphasis on video goes well with current trends in content creation and consumption. As more people turn to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for video content, Apple seems to be positioning its iPhones as all-in-one devices for creators.

By targeting vloggers and video creators, Apple may be hoping to strengthen its position in the high-end smartphone segment.