Apple Wants You To Use Apple To Control Your Home, Developing Wall-Mounted Smart Home Display

Apple is rumored to be working on a new smart home control display device, according to recent news post from The Verge. The device, which could launch as early as March 2025, is said to feature a wall-mounted design and function as a control center for smart home devices, similar to the Amazon Echo Hub.

The reported specifications include a 6-inch square-shaped display, which is smaller than even the smallest iPhone 16, with thick bezels, a built-in camera for video calls, speakers, and a rechargeable battery. The device is expected to run on a new operating system (homeOS?) that combines elements of the Apple Watch OS and the iPhone’s StandBy mode.

Key features of the rumored device include:

Voice control through Siri and Apple Intelligence

Integration with HomeKit-compatible devices

Proximity sensors to adjust display content based on user distance

Support for FaceTime calls and music playback

Compatibility with Apple’s Handoff feature

The device is said to require an iPhone for initial setup but will function independently afterward. Apple is reportedly planning to offer the display in silver and black, with options for wall-mounting or countertop use via a stand.

In addition to this device, supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple may be expanding its smart home ecosystem, with plans to produce a smart home camera by 2026; Apple Surveillance?

While Apple has not officially commented on these reports. Are you excited about this smart home control display by Apple?