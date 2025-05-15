Apple Watch 2025 Pride Edition Band Now Available In Stores

As part of its annual celebration of Pride Month in June, Apple has released the 2025 Pride Edition Sport Band for Apple Watch, now available at Apple Store locations across the U.S. and select international markets.

Apple introduced the new band as part of its latest Pride Collection, launched earlier this month alongside fresh software updates for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Priced at $49, the band comes in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes. Each band is hand-assembled using compression-molded, multi-colored stripes. The result is a one-of-a-kind piece that reflects Apple’s stated intention to highlight the individuality within LGBTQ+ communities. No two bands look exactly alike.

Matching Watch Face and Wallpapers

Alongside the new band, Apple released a Pride Harmony watch face and animated wallpapers for iPhone and iPad. These digital designs feature rainbow stripes that shift and rearrange based on device interaction. The updates are available through watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.

The Apple Watch face displays bold, animated rainbow stripes that move to form hour numerals when the wrist is raised. The wallpapers on iPhone and iPad respond to motion, locking, and unlocking with subtle shifts in color and pattern.

Although the new wallpapers and watch faces take center stage, the 7GB iOS 18.5 update also includes key security enhancements. Apple encourages users to download the update regardless of interest in the Pride themes.

According to Apple’s May 5 press release, the Pride Collection supports the ongoing celebration of LGBTQ+ communities and contributes financially to related organizations.