Apple Watch 3 Shipping in Fall, Switching to Glass-film Touch Surface

Apple is reportedly planning to ship the third generation Apple Watch this fall, and it’s getting a new touch surface. This year’s model will launch with a glass-film touch panel instead of the touch on lens technology Apple currently uses in Apple Watch Series 2.

Industry sources told DigiTimes Apple is making the switch because TPK Holdings, the company making touch on lens panels for Apple Watch Series 2 is dropping the product in favor of 3D sensor touch panels for smartphones. TPK Holdings decided to get out of Apple Watch touch panel production because it was losing money on the deal.

The bigger news for Apple Watch fans is that new models will ship this fall. Rumors about Apple Watch Series 3 features are slim right now but do mention sleep tracking and cellular data. Both will be welcome features, at least for people who want to log their sleep patterns and use Siri when their iPhone isn’t around.

Assuming Apple does update Apple Watch this fall, the refresh will be coming earlier than it did last time around. The original Apple Watch was replaced after almost 18 months with Apple Watch Series 2, and a fall 2017 launch for the Series 3 models would come after about 12 months.

Right now the rumor mill is churning out all kinds of unconfirmed information about the iPhone 8, which is expected to ship this fall. Assuming Apple Watch Series 3 is launching around the same time we should start seeing more rumors and leaks soon.