Apple Watch Activity Challenge Celebrates International Day of Yoga on June 21

Apple will hold another activity challenge through the Apple Watch to celebrate International Day of Yoga on June 21. By participating in the challenge, Apple Watch users can earn a yoga badge and a set of animated yoga stickers.

How to Participate in the International Day of Yoga Activity Challenge

To earn the cool badge inspired by the International Day of Yoga, Apple Watch owners must do a 20-minute workout. Obviously, that should be a Yoga workout, and participants must complete the workout and record it using the Apple Watch on June 21. There’s no stopping a participant from exceeding the minimum 20-minute Yoga workout. Aas long as the workout gets recorded on the Workout app of the Apple Watch, the participant will receive the badge and animated stickers.

Additionally, Apple will accept any yoga workout. Participants must select the Yoga workout type using the Workout app on the Apple Watch. Likewise, participants can also use other workout apps, as long as these apps can be linked to the Health app.

Apple Fitness+ Also Has Yoga Workouts That Can Be Done to Earn the Cool Yoga Badges and Stickers

Aside from the Apple Watch workout app, participants can also do yoga workouts in Apple Fitness+. Of course, that would require a subscription to Apple’s workout service.

As cool as the International Yoga Day badge already is, users can choose several options for the animated stickers. The stickers resemble the different yoga poses. So if your favorite yoga pose happens to be the downward-facing dog, you can certainly opt for that sticker.

Apple Holds Regular Activity Challenges for Special Events

Aside from the Activity Challenge to celebrate International Day of Yoga, which began in 2019, Apple also holds similar challenges for other special events. Apple recently held an activity challenge for Earth Day and International Dance Day.

Through these challenges, Apple hopes to promote the use of the Apple Watch for fitness. It is also Apple’s way of guiding owners to maximize the workout tracking features of the Apple Watch.