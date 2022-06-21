Apple Watch Activity Challenge Has Users Find Their Zen for International Day of Yoga

Today Apple is celebrating the International Day of Yoga with a brand new Apple Watch Activity Challenge. Apple Watch users must complete a yoga workout for at least twenty minutes to complete the challenge.

How to Join International Day of Yoga with Apple

Like any other Apple Watch Activity Challenge, users can use any exercise app that features integration with Apple’s Health app. Meaning users can complete the challenge using either Apple’s Workout app on the Apple Watch or any fitness app that offers yoga workouts that also syncs with the health app.

The easiest way to complete the challenge would be to use the yoga workout through the Apple Watch’s Workout app. That, or do a yoga workout on Apple Fitness+. Users who complete the challenge receive a custom reward in the Fitness App. They will also receive exclusive stickers in Messages and FaceTime apps.

For users looking for something a bit more specific, there are several options. For starters, Molly Fox offers a 20-minute yoga workout with a playlist featuring songs from ABBA. However, if ABBA isn’t your thing, there is also a special yoga workout featuring songs by Elton John. Compared to ABBA, this one is a bit slower in pace and is also conducted by Molly Fox.

Of course, more options are also available. For those looking for even more of a workout, there’s an energetic thirty minute workout conducted by Jessica Skye that features the music of The Beatles. Following the pop trend, Jessica Skye also has a thirty minute workout focusing on the music of Billy Eilish and encourages users to express themselves.

For those with no interest in pop music, there’s also a yoga session featuring Jonelle Lewis. This workout ends with seated meditation, which can be perfect for those that need to unwind before or after a stressful day. Remember, the mind needs a workout just as much as the body.

Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month. It is also available through the Premium tier of Apple One, which is a bundle service through Apple. Furthermore, iOS 16 will introduce the Fitness App, so users can track their fitness without the need for an Apple Watch.

Even if you don’t have Apple Fitness+ or Apple One, it may be a good idea to spend twenty minutes doing some yoga today. Apple reminds users that this activity can make individuals feel strong, stretched and centered.