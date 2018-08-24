Get Ready for an Apple Watch Challenge on September 1

Get ready for an Apple Watch challenge on September 1. It will be a fitness challenge to commemorate the Redwood National Park’s 50th anniversary.Apple Watch national park badge

Redwood Challenge

On September 1, Apple Watch users who complete a walk, run, or wheelchair workout of 50 minutes or more will earn a special badge, as well as iMessage stickers inspired by national parks.

Building on the continuous commitment to preserving the environment, Apple has protected and created enough sustainably managed forests around the world to cover its current and future paper use. In partnership with The Conservation Fund, Apple has protected 36,000 acres of forest in the eastern United States that are certified as sustainably managed. Last year Apple reached its sustainable packaging goal: 100 percent of the paper in Apple’s packaging was from responsibly managed forests, controlled wood or recycled sources.

1
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick
#29435
Earning that reward will be a “Labor” of love 😀

27 minutes ago